Pujols hits 2 HRs, Molina pitches, Matz hurt, Cards top Bucs

By WES CROSBY

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit two home runs, then caught the warmup tosses when star catcher Yadier Molina made his first pitching appearance to close out the St. Louis Cardinals’ 18-4 romp over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Molina gave up a pair of homers and four runs while working the ninth inning, eventually completing the Cardinals’ three-game sweep. But it was not all fun and games for St. Louis. Starter Steven Matz lasted only four pitches before being pulled with stiffness in his left shoulder. Pujols boosted his career home run count to 683. Pujols had a pinch-hit homer in the fifth inning and a three-run drive in the ninth off Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter in the ninth.