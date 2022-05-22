Rich Strike yes, Preakness champ Early Voting no for Belmont

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Sports Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike remains on track to race in the Belmont Stakes on June 11. Trainer Eric Reed tells The Associated Press the plan is “absolutely” still to run Rich Strike in the final leg of the Triple Crown. Rich Strike looked good breezing and galloping at Churchill Downs on Saturday about 12 hours before Early Voting won the Preakness. But there will not be a showdown between the Derby and Preakness champions. Early Voting’s owner and trainer confirmed the colt will bypass the Belmont. There are plans to run him this summer at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York.