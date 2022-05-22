Rios’ late goal lifts Charlotte over Vancouver 2-1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Daniel Rios scored on a tap-in in the 85th minute to send Charlotte FC to a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps. Vancouver (3-7-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead just two minutes into the match when Tosaint Ricketts took advantage of a Christian Fuchs miscue in the box to find the back of the net. Charlotte (5-7-1) answered in the 8th minute when Andre Shinyashiki snuck a header past Vancouver’s Max Anchor, who was an emergency starter because of injuries.