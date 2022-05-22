Thiem out of sync, out of French Open with 10th loss in row

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

PARIS (AP) — Two-time French Open finalist Dominic Thiem’s losing streak reached 10 matches with a first-round exit at Roland Garros as he works his way back from a torn tendon in his right wrist. Thiem bowed out 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 against Hugo Dellien, a Bolivian ranked 87th who had a 2-7 career record in Grand Slam matches. Thiem won the 2020 U.S Open and was the runner-up at three other majors. Early exits also came for two-time Grand Slam champion Garbiñe Muguruza and No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur. Muguruza won the French Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017.