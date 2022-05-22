Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:05 PM

Tigers top Guardians 4-2 for Faedo’s first big league win

By BRIAN DULIK
Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookie Alex Faedo allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings for his first major league win and Miguel Cabrera had an RBI double as the Detroit Tigers beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2. Faedo struck out two in his fourth appearance since being called up from Triple-A Toledo on May 4. Cabrera’s double in the first scored Robbie Grossman and was the 603rd of his career, tying Cal Ripken Jr. for 16th all-time. Guardians righty Shane Bieber struck out a season-high 10 in seven innings. He gave up six hits and three runs, two of them earned, but remained winless since April 20.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content