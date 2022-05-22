Zibanejad leads Rangers to 3-1 win over Hurricanes in Game 3

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, Igor Shesterkin stopped 43 shots, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. Chris Kreider and Tyler Motte also scored as the Rangers cut their deficit to 2-1. It was just their second win against Carolina in the teams’ last 10 meetings. Nino Niederreiter scored for the Hurricanes and Antti Raanta finished with 30 saves. The Hurricanes dropped to 0-4 on the road this postseason to go along with their 6-0 home mark. Game 4 is Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.