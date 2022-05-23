Ansu Fati back with Spain for Nations League games

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Teenager Ansu Fati has been called up for Spain’s national team again after a long injury layoff. Spain coach Luis Enrique included the 19-year-old Barcelona forward in the list of 25 players selected for the four Nations League matches “La Roja” will play in June. Fati hasn’t played with Spain since a Nations League game against Ukraine in October 2020. He was marred by knee and muscle injuries and only recently returned to the Barcelona squad. Also back in the national team was Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio. He last played with Spain in the team’s 6-0 rout of Germany in the Nations League in November 2020.