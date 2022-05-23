Blaney wins $1M NASCAR All-Star race after caution, net

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Ryan Blaney may frame that window net from his No. 12 Ford. It’s the one he somehow got secured enough to run two extra laps and win NASCAR’s All-Star race and $1 million. That was after he and Team Penske thought they had already won once. Blaney says it’s an oddly unique win. NASCAR admitted afterward that the last-second caution in a race that had to end under green probably shouldn’t have been called. Even runner-up Denny Hamlin agreed to that, but was frustrated that Blaney wasn’t black-flagged after dropping his window net when initially thinking that Sunday night’s race was over.