NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

By STEPHEN WHYNO and JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writers

The NHL and St. Louis police are investigating threats the Colorado Avalanche say were made toward forward Nazem Kadri. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly tells The Associated Press the league and local law enforcement are looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri after he collided with and injured Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington in Game 3 of their second-round playoff series. Former player Akim Aliu said on Twitter the threats were race-related. Kadri is of Lebanese descent. Game 4 is tonight in St. Louis.