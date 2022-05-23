SEC: Crews, DiChiara players of year, Dollander top pitcher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — LSU’s Dylan Crews and Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara are co-Southeastern Conference players of the year while Tennessee’s Chase Dollander was named the top pitcher. The league announced the individual awards and All-SEC teams as voted on by conference coaches. Georgia’s Ben Anderson is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Tennessee’s Tony Vitello received coach of the year honors. Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam is freshman of the year.