Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:04 PM

SEC: Crews, DiChiara players of year, Dollander top pitcher

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — LSU’s Dylan Crews and Auburn’s Sonny DiChiara are co-Southeastern Conference players of the year while Tennessee’s Chase Dollander was named the top pitcher. The league announced the individual awards and All-SEC teams as voted on by conference coaches. Georgia’s Ben Anderson is the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year, and Tennessee’s Tony Vitello received coach of the year honors. Tennessee pitcher Drew Beam is freshman of the year.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content