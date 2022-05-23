Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 4:04 AM

Ten Hag has vision of ‘unified’ and ‘entertaining’ United

By STEVE DOUGLAS
AP Sports Writer

Recently hired Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has set out his vision for the Premier League club. He wants a hard-working, unified team playing attacking and entertaining soccer. Ten Hag was presented as the fifth manager in nine years at a fallen giant coming off its worst ever season in the Premier League. Ten Hag watched United lose 1-0 at Crystal Palace on Sunday to conclude a fifth straight season without a trophy and finish the league in sixth place on 58 points. Ten Hag says “the current situation is obviously not that good. It’s a big challenge.”

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content