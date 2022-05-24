Celtics, Heat in tight series, though games are anything but

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — The Eastern Conference finals between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are as close as can be, heading back to Miami all tied up at two wins apiece. But the individual games have been anything but. Boston scored 18 of the first 19 points in Game 4 on the way to a 102-82 victory. The Celtics led by as many as 32 in the third quarter. That’s a big gap, even for a series that has been full of them. Game 5 is Wednesday night.