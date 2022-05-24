Bowen, Justin get England call-ups; only 1 Man United player

LONDON (AP) — Jarrod Bowen has been rewarded for his breakthrough season at West Ham by earning his first call-up to the England squad for four Nations League games next month. Bowen scored 12 goals and had 10 assists in the Premier League. The winger was joined in the 27-man squad by Leicester full back James Justin. Manchester United’s slump as a Premier League force was symbolized by the team having only one representative in the squad in Harry Maguire. The likes of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Luke Shaw all were overlooked. England plays Hungary twice as well as Italy and Germany in the Nations League from June 4-11.