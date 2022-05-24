Golden State-Dallas playoff games score in weekly TV ratings

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When the NBA playoffs take the TV court even the most popular shows find the competition tough. Last week’s No. 1 program was the Golden State-Dallas conference finals matchup, in which the Warriors extended their winning streak to three out of three. The first two games were among the top 10 programs, with playoff games overall claiming a quarter of the top 20, according to Nielsen figures released Tuesday. Viewers fit in time for favorite series including CBS’ “FBI,” whose next-to-last episode for the season the most-watched drama. The network pulled this week’s season finale because its plot was too close to Tuesday’s mass killings at a Texas school.