Hood’s 3 RBIs lead NC State past Wake Forest in ACC tourney

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Hood, Devonte Brown and Payton Green each homered in a five-run seventh inning and 10th-seeded North Carolina State beat No. 6 seed Wake Forest 11-8 in the ACC Tournament. N.C. State plays No. 3 seed Miami on Wednesday, and Wake Forest faces the Hurricanes on Friday. N.C. State took the lead for good during a six-run fifth inning. Hood, Jacob Cozart and LuJames Groover III each had an RBI double in the inning as the Wolfpack took a 6-4 lead. Hood’s 14th homer of the season made it 11-5. Hood had a team-high three RBIs, and Green and Cozart each added two. Wake Forest was without head coach Tom Walter due to an illness.