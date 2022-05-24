Jags’ Etienne returns after foot injury derails rookie year

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is back to full speed and cleared to do anything and everything after a foot injury ended his rookie season before it even began. The 25th overall pick in the 2021 draft could be a huge addition to an offense that needs more playmakers. The Jags committed $105 million in free agency to add pass catchers Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram. Etienne is a somewhat forgotten piece, another option for his former college teammate, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence says “everybody’s been anxious for him to get back, including myself. He adds a lot of versatility for us, really explosive. We’re all pumped to have him back.”