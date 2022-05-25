Mitch Garver, Kole Calhoun HRs lead Texas past Angels 7-2

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Texas Rangers snapped a three-game skid with a 7-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Mitch Garver homered in his third consecutive game and drove in two runs, while Kole Calhoun had a two-run homer among his three hits. Glenn Otto yielded three hits over five innings for Texas as the AL West rivals split a two-game series at the Big A. Reid Detmers pitched five-hit ball into the seventh inning for Los Angeles in the rookie’s first home start since throwing a no-hitter at Angel Stadium 15 days ago. Anthony Rendon drove in a run for the Angels, whose three-game winning streak ended.