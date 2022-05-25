Stanford holds off Oregon 3-2 for second national title

By JOHN MARSHALL

AP Sports Writer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rose Zhang wrapped up her match with a two-putt par on the 17th hole after Sofie Kibsgaard Nielson received a bizarre penalty and Stanford beat Oregon 3-2 on Wednesday for its second national championship. The Ducks lost the first two matches, but rallied to win the next two, leaving it up to Zhang and Kibsgaard Nielson. Leading 2 up, Zhang hit her tee shot into the rough short of the par-4 17th. Kibsgaard Nielson didn’t see the ball and rolled over it with her push cart. Kibsgaard incurred a one-shot penalty — it wouldn’t have been in stroke play — and Zhang made a 15-foot par putt for the Pac-12’s unprecedented 200th women’s NCAA title across all sports.