WNBA’s Fever fire Stanley, promote Knox as interim coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Fever have fired coach Marianne Stanley following a 2-7 start. The New York Liberty are the only WNBA team with fewer wins this season. The Fever announced that Carlos Knox is being promoted from assistant coach to interim coach. Interim general manager Lin Dunn says Indiana needed to go in a different direction with a young nucleus of players. Stanley was in the final year of her contract. Knox was a star college player at nearby IUPUI.