Canadian gymnast tells of sexual, emotional abuse by coach

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

A former member of the Canadian national gymnastics team wrote a public letter accusing the country’s 2016 Olympic coach of climbing into bed and pressing his body up against her, reaching his hand underneath her shirt and trying to talk her into exposing her breasts. The letter by Abby Pearson Spadafora revealed the latest in a long series of allegations of sexual, emotional and physical abuse by coaches Dave and Elizabeth Brubaker, who have been banned by Gymnastics Canada. A group of 11 gymnasts, including Spadafora, took part in the investigation by Gymnastics Canada. They are also among the some 480 athletes who have signed a petition asking the Canadian government to commission an independent third-party investigation into abuses at the club, as well.