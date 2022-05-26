Falcons QB Mariota willing to be mentor but hungry to start

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Marcus Mariota already has shown he’s willing to serve as a mentor for Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Mariota also says he’s hungry to beat out Ridder and earn the job as the Falcons starting quarterback. Mariota, the 2014 Heisman Trophy winner and the Tennessee Titans’ starter, has been a backup the past three seasons. He has an opportunity to revive his career as the successor to Falcons’ 14-year starter Matt Ryan, who was traded to Indianapolis. Mariota says he is enjoying his reunion with Falcons second-year coach Arthur Smith, the Titans’ former offensive coordinator.