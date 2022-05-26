Karros, UCLA beat Washington 14-8 in Pac-12 Tournament

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Kyle Karros went 5-for-5 with four RBIs, Michael Curialle was 4-for-6 and drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and UCLA beat Washington 14-8 to avoid elimination from the Pac-12 Tournament. Daylen Reyes hit a two-out double down the left-field line, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored when Curialle singled to left-center to give No. 3 seed UCLA (36-21) the lead for good at 7-6 in the top of the sixth inning. The Bruins play second-seeded Oregon State vs. No. 6 seed California in a loser-out game. Coby Morales, Josh Urps, Michael Snyder and Christian Dicochea each hit a home run for the Huskies.