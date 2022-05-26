McDaniels mum on Kaepernick workout for Raiders

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders concluded organized team practices with all four quarterbacks on the roster participating but the buzz surrounding the franchise was about Colin Kaepernick, who has gotten a workout with the club. First-year coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t entertaining any conversation about Kaepernick’s potential future with the team, however. Kaepernick got his first chance to work out for an NFL team Wednesday since last playing in the league in 2016, when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.