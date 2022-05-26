Skip to Content
Oklahoma tops Texas Tech 6-3, advances to Big 12 semis

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jackson Nicklaus hit a three-run home run and Jake Bennett struck out 12 in 7 2/3 innings to propel No. 3 seed Oklahoma to a 6-3 victory over No. 2 seed Texas Tech in the Big 12 Tournament. Oklahoma (37-20) is idle until Saturday’s semifinal round. Texas Tech (38-20) plays an elimination game against No. 7 seed Kansas State on Friday. The Sooners grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the second inning. Tanner Tredaway and Jimmy Crooks both singled leading off the inning and one out later Nicklaus homered to right field.

