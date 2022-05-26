Pelicans’ Williamson cleared to play without restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Pelicans have announced that forward Zion Williamson has been cleared to play this offseason without any restrictions after recent imaging on the fifth metatarsal in his right foot showed continued improvement. Barring any setbacks, that should pave the way for Williamson’s return next season after missing all of this NBA season. There was hope Williamson might return for New Orleans’ first-round playoff series against Phoenix after progressing to playing 5 on 5 games with Pelicans’ staffers in April, but that never materialized. The Pelicans made the playoffs but lost in six games after winning two games in the play-in tournament. Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick out of Duke in 2019, has been limited to 85 games in three seasons due to injuries.