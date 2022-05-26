Wake Forest hires Gebbia as women’s basketball coach

By The Associated Press

Wake Forest has hired American’s Megan Gebbia as its new women’s basketball coach. The Demon Deacons announced Gebbia’s hiring Thursday evening. That comes a little more than two weeks after the firing of former Demon Deacons all-conference performer Jen Hoover. The 49-year-old Gebbia had spent the past nine seasons at American. She led the Eagles to three NCAA Tournament bids while twice being named the Patriot League coach of the year. Last year’s team won 23 games and reached the NCAAs. Wake Forest has reached just the NCAA Tournament just twice in its history.