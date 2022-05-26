Yankees, Rays use social media to spread gun violence facts

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are using their social media accounts during Thursday night’s game between the two teams to spread information about how gun violence affects American life. MLB’s social media accounts are usually used during games to show video highlights, relay interesting statistics or exchanging witty jokes with out accounts about the action on the field. On Thursday, that was replaced by posts like “Firearms were the leading cause of death for American children and teens in 2020.” Both accounts then posted a link to the source of the information.