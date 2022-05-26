Yankees sign Matt Carpenter, bring up Manny Bañuelos

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Matt Carpenter was inserted to the New York Yankees’ lineup as the designated hitter after agreeing to a one-year contract, a week after he was released from the Texas Rangers’ minor league system. Injury-hit New York also selected the contract of 31-year-old left-hander Manny Bañuelos from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Bañuelos was in the Yankees’ minor league system from 2008-14 but never made it up to the big league club during that time. Carpenter, 36, hit .275 with six homers and 19 RBIs in 21 games this year for Round Rock of the Triple-A Pacific Coast League.