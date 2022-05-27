Angels’ Ohtani out of lineup vs. Blue Jays due to back issue

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays with back soreness, and teammate Anthony Rendon sat with a right wrist issue. Manager Joe Maddon said the reigning AL MVP was available off the bench as a pinch-hitter. Maddon also said it was likely that Ohtani would be back in the designated hitter spot for Saturday night’s game. The Japanese two-way sensation said after Thursday night’s 6-3 loss that he felt a twinge in his back after throwing a pitch during the first inning. Trainers started working on him after the third inning.