AP source: Browns, Njoku agree on 4-year contract extension

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells AP that David Njoku has agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Cleveland Browns. Njoku, who figures to have a more prominent role in this season, will be among the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the sides were still finalizing the package. Financial terms were not immediately known. A first-round pick in 2017, Njoku has had an eventful stay in Cleveland. Two years ago, he asked to be traded but has become a dependable player and now a core piece for a team with Super Bowl ambitions.