Blue Jays rally in 9th inning for 4-3 victory over Angels

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Alejandro Kirk scored on an error by right fielder Juan Lagares in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Kirk led off the ninth with a single to center against Raisel Iglesias and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. lined a base hit to right field to move Kirk to third, and he scored when Lagares misplayed the ball. Gurriel had three hits and drove in a run, while Kirk had two hits for the Blue Jays, who have won seven of 10.