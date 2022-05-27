K-State eliminates Texas Tech 6-5 in 11 with squeeze bunt

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cole Johnson scored on a squeeze bunt by Josh Nicoloff in the 11th inning and seventh-seeded Kansas State stayed alive in the Big 12 Tournament with a 6-5 victory over second-seeded Texas Tech. Johnson opened the inning by reaching second base when Easton Murrell dropped his fly ball. A sacrifice bunt by Kaelen Culpepper put Johnson on third. First baseman Dylan Phillips came on to pitch a perfect ninth for his eighth save. Kansas State had tied the game in the top of the ninth on a two-out, bases-loaded wild pitch. The Wildcats now face the third-seeded Sooners on Saturday, needing two wins to make the championship game.