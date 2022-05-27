Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 10:49 PM

Myers, Voit provide punch as Padres beat Pirates 4-3

By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers drove in Manny Machado with a shattered-bat single in the eighth inning and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 on Friday night. Machado came in with an NL-best .357 average. He started the winning rally with a leadoff walk against Duane Underwood Jr. and took third on Eric Hosmer’s single to right-center. Myers brought in Machado with a single to center as his bat shattered. Nabil Crismatt pitched a perfect eighth for the win and Taylor Rogers pitched a perfect ninth for his 17th save.

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content