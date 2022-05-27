Rangers focused on forcing Hurricanes to deciding game

By VIN A. CHERWOO

AP Sports Writer

The New York Rangers return home knowing they need a win at home to keep their postseason going. The Carolina Hurricanes are still looking for their first road victory in these playoffs. After Carolina won 3-1 on Thursday night to take a 3-2 series lead, the Rangers will be looking to force a deciding game when they host the Hurricanes in Game 6 on Saturday night. A must-win game is nothing new for these Rangers. They trailed 3-1 against Pittsburgh in the first round, then won three straight — becoming the first team in NHL history to rally from a deficit in three consecutive elimination games — to advance.