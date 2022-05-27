Rangers rally in 9th again to beat A’s 8-5 for 3rd in row

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Pinch-hitter Andy Ibañez singled off Athletics closer Dany Jiménez with two outs to drive in a pair of runs, and the Texas Rangers scored three runs in the ninth inning to win for a second consecutive night, beating Oakland 8-5 on Friday night. A day after scoring three runs in their final at-bat to beat the A’s 4-1, the Rangers did it again to win their third straight. After Brad Miller stuck out looking and stood at home plate yelling at umpire Phil Cuzzi, Ibañez bounced a 1-2 pitch up the middle into center field. Ibañez then scored on Marcus Semien’s RBI single. Sean Murphy and Chad Pinder hit back-to-back home runs for the A’s.