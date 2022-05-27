Reds’ Pham and Giants’ Pederson in pregame altercation

By JEFF WALLNER

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham and San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson were involved in a brief altercation before a series opener at Great American Ball Park. While the Giants were warming up in the outfield, Pham confronted Pederson in the outfield during pregame warmups. The pair quickly were separated and no punches were thrown. The incident was witnessed by reporters and occurred before fans entered the ballpark. Giants manager Gabe Kapler said he will not comment until he learns more about what happened.