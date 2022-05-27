Rock, Werner homer, A&M tops Tide 12-8 to make SEC semis

HOOVER, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Rock and Trevor Werner hit three-run homers and second-seeded Texas A&M rallied to defeat 11th-seeded Alabama 12-8 to advance to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The Aggies trailed 6-1 before Rock’s blast to left field. Texas A&M took the lead with a three-run sixth, highlighted by Kole Kaler’s two-run single and then Werner pushed the lead to 11-6 with his shot. Alabama plays Florida in a loser-out game early Saturday while A&M plays the winner of that game Saturday night. Caden Rose, who had three hits and drove in a pair of runs, helped Alabama to the early lead.