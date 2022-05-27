Skip to Content
Ronaldo’s Valladolid in promotion fight with Eibar, Almería

By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Eibar, Almería and Valladolid play Spanish second-division matches on the final day of the season. The teams are hoping to finish in the top two spots that earn automatic promotion. The third-place finisher after Sunday’s final round will enter a four-team playoff to decide the third team that will also go up. Eibar and Valladolid are two points ahead of third-place Valladolid which is owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo.

