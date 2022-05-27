Skip to Content
Stewart, Storm hand Liberty 6th straight loss, 79-71 in OT

SEATTLE (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 13 of her 29 points after the third quarter, Jewell Loyd finished with 21 points and the Seattle Storm gave up a 16-poinit second-half lead before beating the New York Liberty 79-71 in overtime. Stewart made 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the final 2 minutes of the fourth quarter and then hit a 3-pointer to give Seattle (4-3) the lead for good at 70-67 just 35 seconds into overtime. Natasha Howard led New York (1-6) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Sue Bird, Ezi Magbegor and Stephanie Talbot missed the game due to health and safety protocols.

