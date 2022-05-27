UCLA rallies to beat Cal 7-5 in 10th in Pac 12 tourney

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ethan Gourson and Kyle Karros had back-to-back RBI singles in the 10th inning and third-seeded UCLA stayed alive in the inaugural Pac-12 Tournament with a 9-7 win over sixth-seeded Cal. The Bruins forced extra innings on the scorching night with the game in the upper 90s most of time, with two runs in the eighth and 6 innings of one-hit relief by Daniel Colwell and Luke Jewett. UCLA, which lost to Cal 4-1 in the tournament opener, now face Oregon State on Saturday.