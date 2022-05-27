Wake Forest matches ACC tourney record with 7 HRs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Adam Cecere was 4 for 4 with two home runs, Brendan Tinsman added four RBIs, and Wake Forest matched an ACC Tournament record with seven homers in a 16-3 victory over No. 3 seed Miami. Wake Forest (40-17-1) reached the 40-win plateau for the seventh time in program history. Miami (39-18) was outscored 25-9 at the tournament. Cecere was one of two Wake Forest players to homer in a six-run third inning, and he was part of back-to-back-to-back shots in a four-run sixth. Tinsman and Nick Kurtz hit three-run homers in consecutive innings for a 9-2 lead.