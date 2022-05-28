Farmer’s power, Aristides’ arm send Reds past Giants 3-2

CINCINNATI (AP) — Right fielder Aristides Aquino threw out pinch-runner Joey Bart at the plate to end the game, and the Cincinnati Reds held off the San Francisco Giants 3-2 behind Kyle Farmer’s early three-run homer. Cincinnati extended its winning streak to a season-high four despite playing down a man following the suspension of outfielder Tommy Pham. The strong-armed Aristides nailed Bart trying to score the tying run from second base on Wilmer Flores’ two-out single in the ninth inning. Farmer launched a drive into the left-center seats in the first for his third home run in the last three games.