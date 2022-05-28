Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Monaco GP as Perez crashes

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

MONACO (AP) — Charles Leclerc positioned himself to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from reigning champion Max Verstappen by winning the pole for the Monaco Grand Prix. Leclerc was already atop the leaderboard Saturday when a crash by Sergio Perez stopped the session with about 30 seconds remaining. Perez had spun his Red Bull and was blocking the course, and Carlos Sainz Jr. saw him too late to avoid hitting Perez. Despite the contact with Perez, Sainz qualified second as Ferrari locked out the front row for Sunday’s race. Leclerc has never finished a race on his home circuit.