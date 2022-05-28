Sandlin Ks 10, Oklahoma beats Kansas St. in Big 12 semis

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — David Sandlin allowed two runs — one earned — with a career-high 10 strikeouts over 7 innings, Jimmy Crooks hit a two-RBI double to give Oklahoma the lead for good in the bottom of the third and the Sooners beat No. 7 seed Kansas State 4-3 to advance to the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament. Third-seeded Oklahoma (35-20) plays No. 4 seed Oklahoma State or fifth-seeded Texas in Sunday’s title game. Sandlin (7-3) gave up five hits with a hit batter and a walk. Trevin Michael allowed one hit with two strikeouts over the final 1 2/3 innings to earn his ninth save of the season. Cash Rugely and Cole Johnson each had two hits, an RBI and a run scored for Kansas State (29-28).