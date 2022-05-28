Ski leader Eliasch aims to unite after bruising election win

By GRAHAM DUNBAR

AP Sports Writer

GENEVA (AP) — Johan Eliasch has been re-elected to lead skiing and snowboarding through the 2026 Olympics. But some key Alpine nations like Austria, Switzerland and Germany let him know he’s not their choice. The billionaire owner of sportswear brand Head had no opponent on the International Ski and Snowboard Federation ballot but some at the election meeting in Milan. Voting rules were challenged and some delegates staged a walkout. Eliasch has met resistance for pledges to bring commercial rights in-house and his management style. He says “even those people who don’t like me” share his aim to improve events and FIS’ broadcast product.