Rossi salvages top finish in another tough 500 for Andretti

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Alexander Rossi salvaged one solid result for Andretti Autosport in the Indianapolis 500. Not much else went right for Michael Andretti in Indy again and the ramifications could have a long-lasting impact. While Rossi drove from 20th to fifth, none of Andretti’s other four drivers finished higher than 19th. Afterward, Andretti acknowledged the poor results at a double points could prevent his drivers from getting back into the season points chase.