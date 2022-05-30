Al Horford’s wait over, NBA Finals moment looms with Celtics

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Al Horford is turning 36 this week. He also has something else to celebrate. He’s going to the NBA Finals for the first time. He’s the oldest player by far on the Boston Celtics’ roster. He has played more playoff games without a trip to the title round than anyone in NBA history. That is about to change. He will finally play in the title series, with the Celtics set to open the matchup against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night.