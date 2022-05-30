Guardians trade INF Yu Chang to Pirates for cash

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have traded infielder Yu Chang to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash. Chang had been designated for assignment last week. Once a promising prospect for Cleveland, the 26-year-old Chang played in just four games for the Guardians this season and struck out seven times in 10 at-bats. He also missed time after being placed on the COVID-19 list. Chang batted .228 with nine homers and 39 RBIs in 89 games for Cleveland in 2021. His strong finish in the final three months put him in position to win a utility job this season.