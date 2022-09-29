Banged-up Chargers look to snap skid against winless Texans

The banged-up Los Angeles Chargers look to snap a two-game skid when they visit the Houston Texans, one of two winless teams in the NFL. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert is nursing a rib injury and defensive star Joey Bosa was placed on the injured reserve this week. The Texans have been outscored 30-0 in the fourth quarter this season to leave Lovie Smith without a win in his first season as the team’s head coach.

