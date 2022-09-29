NHL: Russian players all clear for games in Czech Republic

Russian players on two NHL teams opening the season in the Czech Republic will be allowed to participate in two games in Prague after all. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly says the Czech government has dropped its attempted ban of Russian players for San Jose and Nashville. The Czech Foreign Ministry last week said Russian players would not be granted entry into the country because of their country’s invasion of Ukraine.

